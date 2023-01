videoDetails

Tunisha Sharma Case: Sheezan's Mother Raised Questions On Tunisha's Mother Vanita's Slapping Allegations

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Sheezan Khan's family held a press conference today. During the press conference, Sheezan's mother raised several answers while replying to Tunisha's mother Vanita's slapping allegations on Sheezan. Know what Sheezan's mother said in this report.