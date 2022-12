videoDetails

Tunisha Sharma Case: Statement of mother, uncle and driver to be recorded today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

Actress Tunisha Sharma's mother's statement will be recorded today in the case. Along with the mother, the statement of uncle and driver will also be recorded. Apart from this, Sheezan's police remand has been extended for 2 more days.