Tunisha Suicide Case : Accused shazeen khan's lawyer makes a big confession

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

In the Tunisha Sharma suicide case, now the statement of Sheejan's lawyer has also come to the fore. His lawyer Rupesh Jaiswal said that this is true. He will come in front of everyone. Earlier, the police had released its statement.