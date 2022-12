videoDetails

Tunisha's mother statement to be recorded for the second time today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Statement of Tunisha's mother will be recorded today for the second time. Due to ill health, an appeal has been made to take the mother's statement at home. Along with the mother, the statement of the maternal uncle will also be recorded in this case. Know where the investigation of this matter has reached so far?