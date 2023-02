videoDetails

Turkey Ground Report: Army's Operation Dost underway amidst huge devastation

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Huge devastation has been caused by earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Death toll is rising continuously. More than 21 thousand people have died in both the countries till now. Meanwhile, Operation Dost of Indian Army is underway. Watch Zee News' Ground Report to know how NDRF team and Indian Army are engaged in the rescue operation in Turkey and Syria.