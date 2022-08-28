NewsVideos

Twin Tower: Building of corruption destroyed, Noida Twin Towers destroyed in 9 seconds

Twin Tower Demolition: Two twin towers of Supertech in Noida have been demolished. These 30 and 32-storey skyscrapers got mixed in the soil in the blink of an eye. As soon as the button was pressed, within 9-12 seconds the final service was done on the orders of the Supreme Court.

|Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 03:27 PM IST
