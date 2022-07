Two arrested in connection with protest in Udaipur on June 20

Two people have been arrested in connection with the protest in Udaipur. It is alleged that they raised slogans of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' during the demonstration on June 20.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 09:09 PM IST

