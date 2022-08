Two die during Mangala Aarti at Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple

At the famous Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan, 2 people died and many people were injured in the crowd that gathered for late night darshan. The injured have been admitted to hospital

| Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 06:04 PM IST

