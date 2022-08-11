NewsVideos

Two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on the army base in Jammu and Kashmir

A few days before the Independence Day, a big terrorist conspiracy has failed in Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists carried out a suicide attack on an army base in Pargal, Jammu and Kashmir. After this, both the terrorists were killed in the encounter. At the same time, 3 soldiers of the army were martyred in this incident.

