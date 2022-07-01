NewsVideos

Udaipur Killing: Is Nupur Sharma's statement responsible for Kanhaiya's murder?

Recently, the Supreme Court has held Nupur Sharma responsible for the bad situation in the country. Now the questions are arising whether Nupur Sharma's statement is responsible for Kanhaiya's murder? Should Nupur Sharma apologize to the whole country?

|Updated: Jul 01, 2022, 09:42 PM IST
