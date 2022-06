Udaipur Massacre: 'Riyaz associated with Daawat-e-Islami Group'

Big news related to the murder of a tailor in Udaipur is coming to the fore. Both accuse Mohammed Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad is said to be associated with the 'Dawat-e-Islami' organization.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

