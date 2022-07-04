NewsVideos

Udaipur Murder Case: 4 accused arrested in Kanhaiya Lal murder case

The investigation of Kanhaiya Lal murder case is going on fast and according to sources, NIA has detained 4 people from Khanjipir area with the help of Rajasthan ATS. These four also went to Pakistan with the main accused Gauss. NIA is interrogating them and information is also being collected about the people they met in Pakistan.

Jul 04, 2022
