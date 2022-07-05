NewsVideos

Udaipur Murder Case: NIA investigation continues in Udaipur murder case

NIA interrogation continues in Udaipur murder case. According to the information, the interrogation of accused Ghaus and Wasim Attari is going on. NIA is interrogating both of them face to face. Wasim was taken into custody from Khanjipir.

|Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
