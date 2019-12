Uddhav government's first cabinet expansion today, Ajit Pawar to be Deputy CM

The first expansion of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet will take place today and all eyes are on who gets which portfolio. The cabinet expansion event is slated to begin at 1 pm at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. #ZeeNews #Mahashtra #Uddhav Thackeray #AjitPawar