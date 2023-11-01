trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682763
Uddhav group MLAs protests outside Mumbai Secretariat

Nov 01, 2023
Maharashtra Maratha Aarakshan: Currently, the cabinet meeting of Maharashtra government is going on regarding Maratha reservation in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, Manoj Jarange has announced that if the decision is not taken till evening, he will give up food and water. Meanwhile, MLAs of the Uddhav group have protested outside the Mumbai Secretariat.
