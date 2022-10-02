NewsVideos

Ujjain's Garba Pandal uproar, 3 Muslim youths caught and beaten up

Oct 02, 2022
Three Muslim youths were caught and later thrashed at Garba pandal in Ujjain. The police have said to take the youths into custody.

