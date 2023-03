videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case accused Atiq expresses fear of Encounter before reaching Court

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Mafia Atiq Ahmed is being brought from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj in Umesh Pal murder case. Around 45 police personnels are involved. Atiq is facing threat to his life due to this and he has accused the police of murder even before reaching the court.