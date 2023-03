videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case accused Atiq's convoy meets with accident in Shivpuri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Atique Ahmed may take 35-40 hours to reach Prayagraj from Gujarat. Before that the convoy met with an accident in Shivpuri. Atiq is being brought to UP via Rajasthan and MP. The mafia will reach UP amid tight security.