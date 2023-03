videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmed to reach Prayagraj Court by tonight

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case Accused Mafia Atiq Ahmed is being taken to Prayagraj via road route. During this, Mafia Atiq has accused the police of killing him even before reaching the court, stating danger to his life. Atiq will reach Prayagraj by tonight.