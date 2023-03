videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Atiq Ahmed's convoy reaches Jhansi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Atiq Ahmed's convoy has reached Jhansi in the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq Ahmed is being taken from Sabarmati Jail towards Prayagraj. During this, a team of 45 police along with a Bajra vehicle is also included. Atiq has to enter Naini Jail before 6 pm, due to which Atiq's convoy is being rapidly taken towards UP.