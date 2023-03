videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Know implications behind BJP MP Subrata Pathak statement on Atiq Ahmad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

In Umesh Pal Murder Case, BJP MP Subrata Pathak has made a controversial comment about Mafia Atiq Ahmed. He said, 'I demand that Atiq's car should be overturned. If Vikas Dubey is not left then who is Atiq? Know in detail what are the implications behind this statement?