videoDetails

Umesh Pal Case: Mafia Atiq Ahmad's third son name added to FIR

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 01:20 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, name of third son of Mafia Atiq Ahmed Asad has been added to FIR. Along with Asad, the names of two henchmen have also been added.