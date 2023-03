videoDetails

Umesh Pal Hatyakand: Big Action against 8 policemen

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 11:49 AM IST

Major action has been taken against 8 policemen in the Umesh Pal murder case. The eight policemen have been transferred after questions were raised in the confidential enquiry. The decision has been taken in anticipation of the proximity of these eight policemen to the mafia Atiq Ahmed's gang. Please tell that one inspector and three inspectors have been transferred.