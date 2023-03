videoDetails

Umesh Pal Hatyakand: Bulldozer Action against Atiq Ahmad's henchmen

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Bulldozer action will be taken once again today in Umesh Pal murder case. Bulldozer will run against not only one but many henchmen of Mafia Atiq Ahmad. During this, properties related to Atiq's henchmen will be demolished.