Umesh Pal Murder: Atiq Ahmad's son Asad's aid arrested from Nepal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

STF's major action has come to the fore in the Umesh Pal murder case. STF has arrested the helper of Mafia Atiq Ahmed's son Asad in Nepal. Atiq's close aide Qayyum Ansari has been arrested by the STF for crossing the Nepal border.