Umesh Pal Murder: Atiq Ahmed being brought to Prayagraj] via road

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

Police is bringing the main accused of Umesh Pal murder case and mafia Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj in UP. A team of 45 policemen is involved and Atiq is about to reach Shivpuri in MP.