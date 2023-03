videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Atiq Ahmed's son Asad bought 16 mobiles

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

In the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj, there has been a big disclosure on Asad, son of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. Please tell that Assad had bought 16 mobiles and 16 sims to execute this incident. These items were purchased on a false name and address.