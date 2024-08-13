Advertisement
Delhi on High Alert ahead of Independence Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Delhi on Alert: A terrorist attack alert has been issued in Delhi before August 15. Intelligence agencies say that a major attack can be carried out in Delhi in the form of a human bomb.

