Umesh Pal Murder Case: Atiq himself used Facetime app in Sabarmati Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq himself used Facetime app in Sabarmati Jail. Ashraf was also using this app while staying in Bareilly Jail. Both had interacted with the shooters through the iPhone's FaceTime app.