videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case: Government Increases reward to 5 lakhs for catching accused

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

Umesh Pal Murder: UP Police's investigation has intensified in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. While searching for the accused including the son of Mafia Atiq Ahmed, the UP Police has increased the reward amount to Rs 5 lakh. See further in this report 25 big news of the day in just 5 minutes.