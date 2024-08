videoDetails

FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 08:42 AM IST

FIR Against Sheikh Hasina: Amidst the ongoing controversy in Bangladesh, an FIR has been registered against former PM Sheikh Haseena. Sheikh Hasina has been accused of murdering a shopkeeper. Names of 7 more people including Sheikh Hasina are included in this case.