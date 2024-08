videoDetails

Election Commission to announce dates for Jammu-Kashmir Election soon

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 07:26 AM IST

One Minute One News: The wait for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is about to end. The Election Commission can announce elections in Jammu and Kashmir from 20 to 25 August. According to the information received by Zee News, voting can be done in 6 phases in October-November. Due to this, the Election Commission will hold a meeting with the Ministry today.