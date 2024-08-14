हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Olympics 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
Olympics 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
Olympics 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2777803
News
Videos
videoDetails
BJP Leader shot dead in Bihar's Patna
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Aug 14, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Follow Us
BJP Leader Murdered in Bihar: In Patna, Bihar, two people entered the shop and shot dead a BJP leader. During this, they forcibly entered the shop and fired shots and fled from the spot.
All Videos
04:06
FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case
06:15
Know which three zodiac signs are at risk of injury today?
05:51
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
01:28
Election Commission to announce dates for Jammu-Kashmir Election soon
03:58
PTI Workers protesting in large numbers in Pakistan
Trending Videos
4:6
FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case
6:15
Know which three zodiac signs are at risk of injury today?
5:51
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
1:28
Election Commission to announce dates for Jammu-Kashmir Election soon
3:58
PTI Workers protesting in large numbers in Pakistan
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies