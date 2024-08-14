Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2777803
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Leader shot dead in Bihar's Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BJP Leader Murdered in Bihar: In Patna, Bihar, two people entered the shop and shot dead a BJP leader. During this, they forcibly entered the shop and fired shots and fled from the spot.

All Videos

FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case
Play Icon04:06
FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case
Know which three zodiac signs are at risk of injury today?
Play Icon06:15
Know which three zodiac signs are at risk of injury today?
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:51
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Election Commission to announce dates for Jammu-Kashmir Election soon
Play Icon01:28
Election Commission to announce dates for Jammu-Kashmir Election soon
PTI Workers protesting in large numbers in Pakistan
Play Icon03:58
PTI Workers protesting in large numbers in Pakistan

Trending Videos

FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case
play icon4:6
FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case
Know which three zodiac signs are at risk of injury today?
play icon6:15
Know which three zodiac signs are at risk of injury today?
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:51
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Election Commission to announce dates for Jammu-Kashmir Election soon
play icon1:28
Election Commission to announce dates for Jammu-Kashmir Election soon
PTI Workers protesting in large numbers in Pakistan
play icon3:58
PTI Workers protesting in large numbers in Pakistan