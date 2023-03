videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder Case search intensifies, reward increased to 5 lakhs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case Update: The accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj are still out of reach of the police. The police have worked day and night to find them, but they are never being caught. Now the government has increased the reward amount on them to 5-5 lakhs.