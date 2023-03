videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: STF gets important clue, Case linked to Lucknow - Sources

| Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

STF team has got an important clue in Umesh Pal murder case. Sources said that the strings of this case are related to Lucknow. A builder from Lucknow had given around Rs 1.50 crore to Atiq's son for the murder. Balli Pandit has given this information to the police.