videoDetails

Umesh Pal's Wife makes huge remark on Mafia Atiq Ahmed

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Umesh Pal Murder Case Accused Atiq Ahmed is being taken from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj's Naini Jail. On reaching Jhansi, the route of Atiq's car was changed, after which he became a victim of a road accident in Shivpuri. Meanwhile, a big statement of Umesh Pal's wife has come to fore. Umesh's wife said, 'Atiq should face same as suffered by Umesh'.