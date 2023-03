videoDetails

Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacks Rahul Gandhi over Cambridge speech, asks to apologize

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Union Minister Anurag Thakur held a press conference. During this press conference, Anurag Thakur retorted on the statement given by Rahul Gandhi in Cambridge University and said, 'Rahul must apologize in the House'.