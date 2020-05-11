हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: FIR against Sudhir Chaudhary by Kerala police is wrong

An FIR has been filed at the Kozhikode Kasaba police station in Kerala against Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary based on a complaint accusing him of spreading religious animosity and hurting sentiments of the Muslim community in connection with a programme aired on the television network on March 11. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar came in support of Sudhir Chaudhary and said that FIR launched against him is wrong. He also said that targetting some journalists is wrong and is a big matter of concern. Watch video.

May 11, 2020, 21:00 PM IST

