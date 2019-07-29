close

Unnao rape victim accident: Akhilesh Yadav alleges it murder conspiracy, demands CBI probe

Hours after Unnao rape victim was critically injured after a truck rammed into the car she was travelling in, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged that it could be a conspiracy to murder the woman. The Unnao rape victim, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was travelling to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh along with her lawyer, Mahendra Singh, and two relatives when the accident happened. After a truck collided with the Unnao rape victim's car, both her relatives succumbed to their injuries.

Jul 29, 2019, 09:44 AM IST

