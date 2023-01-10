NewsVideos
videoDetails

Unsafe buildings are being demolished in Joshimath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment News@11 is a part of Zee News important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

UP minister's controversial statement on Sonia Gandhi
6:14
UP minister's controversial statement on Sonia Gandhi
Joshimath Sinking: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat Comments On Matter Of Cracked Houses
18:13
Joshimath Sinking: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat Comments On Matter Of Cracked Houses
Film The Kashmir Files Shortlisted For Oscar Award Nominations 2023
1:33
Film The Kashmir Files Shortlisted For Oscar Award Nominations 2023
Shraddha Murder Accused Aftab's Judicial Custoday Extended For 14 Days
3:50
Shraddha Murder Accused Aftab's Judicial Custoday Extended For 14 Days
Moscow-Goa Flight Bomb Threat: NSG finds nothing suspicious
3:40
Moscow-Goa Flight Bomb Threat: NSG finds nothing suspicious

Trending Videos

6:14
UP minister's controversial statement on Sonia Gandhi
18:13
Joshimath Sinking: Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat Comments On Matter Of Cracked Houses
1:33
Film The Kashmir Files Shortlisted For Oscar Award Nominations 2023
3:50
Shraddha Murder Accused Aftab's Judicial Custoday Extended For 14 Days
3:40
Moscow-Goa Flight Bomb Threat: NSG finds nothing suspicious
joshimath landslide,landslide in joshimath,joshimath landslide video,joshimath landslide kese huwa,joshimath landslide news,joshimath ladslide,landslide joshimath,Joshimath Uttarakhand,chamoli joshimath landslide video,joshimath news,Joshimath,joshimath uttrakhand,landslide in josimath,jotrimath joshimath,Uttarakhand landslide,joshimath sinking,llandslide in joshimath,uttarakhand landslide news,Zee News,NTPC projects,construction work stopeed,Hindi News,