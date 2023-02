videoDetails

UP Budget 2023: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacks Yogi Government

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

UP's Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented budget today. After the presentation of budget, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav surrounded Yogi government and said, 'Yogi government has cut the budget'.