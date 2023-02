videoDetails

UP Budget Session: Opposition Raises 'Governor Go Back' Slogans During Anandiben Patel's Speech

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 03:24 PM IST

UP's budget session marked its beginning today. During Governor Anandiben Patel's address, opposition created ruckus and raised slogans of 'Governor Go Back'. In this report, watch 100 big news of the day instantly.