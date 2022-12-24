NewsVideos
videoDetails

UP CM Yogi Adityanath convoy on Delhi tour get stuck due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 02:13 PM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra: UP CM Yogi's convoy on Delhi tour got stuck due to Bharat Jodo Yatra

All Videos

Top 50: Sonia Gandhi andPriyanka Gandhi joins the Bharat Jodo Yatra
7:21
Top 50: Sonia Gandhi andPriyanka Gandhi joins the Bharat Jodo Yatra
Covid 2022: Corona wreaks havoc in China, the new variant spread in India too?
5:33
Covid 2022: Corona wreaks havoc in China, the new variant spread in India too?
Central Government Alert regarding Corona, Health Secretary writes a letter to the states
6:7
Central Government Alert regarding Corona, Health Secretary writes a letter to the states
2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2022: RPSC teacher recruitment paper get leak, Exam Cancelled
9:59
2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2022: RPSC teacher recruitment paper get leak, Exam Cancelled
TV mechanic’s daughter from UP clears the NDA exam, aspires to become a fighter pilot
TV mechanic’s daughter from UP clears the NDA exam, aspires to become a fighter pilot

Trending Videos

7:21
Top 50: Sonia Gandhi andPriyanka Gandhi joins the Bharat Jodo Yatra
5:33
Covid 2022: Corona wreaks havoc in China, the new variant spread in India too?
6:7
Central Government Alert regarding Corona, Health Secretary writes a letter to the states
9:59
2nd Grade Teacher Exam 2022: RPSC teacher recruitment paper get leak, Exam Cancelled
TV mechanic’s daughter from UP clears the NDA exam, aspires to become a fighter pilot
Rahul Gandhi,Bharat Jodo Yatra live,Bharat Jodo Yatra,bharat jodo yatra news,congress bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra rahul gandhi,bharat jodo yatra congress,rajasthan bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra sonia gandhi,congress party bharat jodo yatra,bjp on bharat jodo yatra,bharat jodo yatra today,bharat jodo yatra in rajasthan,bharat jodo yatra delhi,Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi,bharat jodo yatra rajasthan,Bharat Jodo Yatra latest update,