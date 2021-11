UP Election 2022: 4 MLCs of Samajwadi Party joins BJP

Just before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, a stampede-like atmosphere has started forming in the political parties of UP. On Wednesday, four MLCs of the Samajwadi Party (SP), including Rama Niranjan, joined the BJP in the presence of Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Keshav Prasad Maurya and party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh.