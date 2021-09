UP Election 2022: BJP's 'Special 8' for victory in UP

BJP has announced its election in-charge for next year's elections in Uttar Pradesh. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been made in-charge of UP while Prahlad Joshi has been given the command of Uttarakhand. Apart from UP, Uttarakhand, election in-charges have also been announced for Punjab, Manipur and Goa.