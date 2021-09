UP Election 2022: Omar Abdullah hits back on CM Yogi's 'Abba Jaan..' statement

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday targeted his predecessor and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Without naming anyone, the monk-politician said ‘before 2017 only those saying ‘Abba Jaan’ were enjoying ration. Omar Abdullah has retaliated on this statement of Yogi Adityanath.