UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav will contest Vidhan Sabha elections for the first time

The news of the Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav contesting the assembly elections is coming to the fore. According to information received from sources, SP President Akhilesh Yadav will contest the assembly elections. However, from which seat he will contest the election, is yet to be decided.