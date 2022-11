CM Yogi Briefed about Uttar Pradesh Government Work in UP During His Address In Delhi

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is currently present in Delhi.CM Yogi said that there are 6 express highways in UP which is a big achievement. CM Yogi also said in his speech that UP's exports have doubled in the last few years.