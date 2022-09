UP Madarsa Row : Madrasas should be surveyed in Bihar too – Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has demanded a survey of madrassas in Bihar. He said that the madrasas located on the border should also be investigated.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

