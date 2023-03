videoDetails

UP Minister Danish Azad makes huge remark on Atiq Ahmed,says, 'BP of mafias is high in Yogi Raj'

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:13 PM IST

UP Minority Minister Danish Azad's big statement has come to the fore in the Umesh Pal murder case. Attacking all the mafia including Atiq Ahmed, he said, 'The BP of the mafia is high in Yogi Raj'. Know his full statement.